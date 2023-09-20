NFL Spin Zone
5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

By Brendan Danaher

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images /
DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos scrambles in the pocket in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) /

TEAM #3: DENVER BRONCOS

Payton, was glowing about Russell Wilson in the offseason, already has some critiques for his quarterback after the two losses. Payton spoke to the press after blowing a 21-3 lead on the Washington Commanders and retorted that Wilson needed to get the play out quicker and may have to wear a wristband.

The Broncos losses should be taken with a grain of salt however as Wilson does look sharper than he did in 2022. Additionally, their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was decided by a single point and the Commanders was by two. Statistically Wilson is operating at a high level. After two games Wilson has scored five touchdowns and threw a single interception with a QBR of 61.5.

