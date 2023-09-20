5 teams that are already in trouble after Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season
TEAM #3: DENVER BRONCOS
Payton, was glowing about Russell Wilson in the offseason, already has some critiques for his quarterback after the two losses. Payton spoke to the press after blowing a 21-3 lead on the Washington Commanders and retorted that Wilson needed to get the play out quicker and may have to wear a wristband.
The Broncos losses should be taken with a grain of salt however as Wilson does look sharper than he did in 2022. Additionally, their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders was decided by a single point and the Commanders was by two. Statistically Wilson is operating at a high level. After two games Wilson has scored five touchdowns and threw a single interception with a QBR of 61.5.