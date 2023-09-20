NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?

By Lou Scataglia

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 8
Next
NFL
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 17: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Field on September 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) /

NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?

16. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders – 3 TDs, 1 INT, 95 rating

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars  – 2 TDs, 1 INT, 84.1 rating

14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – 2 TDs, 1 INT, 93.1 rating

13. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 88.1 rating

Home/Arizona Cardinals