NFL QB Rankings: Which quarterback is at the top in Week 2?
4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 6 TDs, O INTs, 118.8 rating
3. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos – 5 TDs, 1 INT, 108.5 rating
2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – 4 TDs, 1 INT, 109 rating
1. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 114.2 rating
Kirk Thuggins, Kirko Chainz, whatever nickname you want to give him is fine. And I could not care less that Minnesota is 0-2. They aren’t winless because of Cousins, who is once again playing out of his mind through two games. He’s tied for the league lead in TD passes and is second in passing yards. He’s a very good QB and is currently playing the position better in 2023 than any other passer in the NFL. Debate a wall.