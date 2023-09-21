NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Chicago Bears 4 storylines to watch in Week 3 vs Chiefs

By Carlos Nazario

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Chicago Bears
Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports /
Home/Chicago Bears