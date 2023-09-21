NFL Trade Deadline: Which players could get shipped off?
Justin Jefferson, WR
Could you imagine? Justin Jefferson is the best player in the NFL and is trending towards being a Hall of Fame player. Apparently, the two sides have been trying to get a deal done, and it doesn’t seem to be clear whether or not the organization is actively trying to negotiate a contract extension for their star player.
Jefferson is in his fourth year in the NFL and is still just 24 years old. The Vikings obviously picked up his fifth-year option, but that number would be dwarfed by what he’s likely commanding in a contract extension. I would not be surprised if that number hit $35 million per year, which was once the top of the market for quarterbacks.