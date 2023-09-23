NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos land Caleb Williams with top pick

By Sayre Bedinger

2024 NFL mock draft (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
2024 NFL mock draft (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
8 of 8
Next
2024 NFL mock draft
2024 NFL mock draft (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) /

29. Baltimore Ravens: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

30. Dallas Cowboys: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

31. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

32. San Francisco 49ers: Cooper Beebe, OT, Kansas State

Home/Denver Broncos