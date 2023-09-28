NFL Start Em’ or Sit Em’: 5 Fantasy Football Adjustments for Week 4
NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #2: Start Trevor Lawrence against Atlanta Falcons
Struggles against the Houston Texans And Kansas City Chiefs took a toll on Lawrence’s production. In Week 1, Jacksonville’s third-year gunslinger threw two touchdown passes and completed 75% of his passes. He’s failed to reach those accomplishments since defeating the Indianapolis Colts, but the Atlanta Falcons could be the perfect opponent to help restore order.
NFL Fantasy Football Adjustment #1: Sit Tua Tagovailoa against Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins are the topic of conversation across the National Football League. A 70-20 win against the Denver Broncos showcased Frank Smith’s offensive weapons. De’Von Achane rushed for 203 yards and recorded four total touchdowns. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 157 receiving yards and a touchdown.
