2025 NFL Draft: 3 catastrophic mistakes teams could make in Round 1

Indianapolis Colts passing on OL help for a top TE prospect

As of now, the projected starting offensive line for the Indianapolis Colts would be Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Dalton Tucker, and Braden Smith. For years, the Colts have had a top-tier offensive line, and being that their starting QB will likely be one of Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, the OL is that much more important.

The Colts also have a massive need at tight end, and they've got the 14th overall pick in the 2025NFL Draft. They could have both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren on the board, but the TE class is insanely deep, so Indy could find a top starter later on.

Their offensive line is more important than production at TE, so they have to ensure they do not pass up on a top OL prospect in favor of a TE like Warren or Loveland. Both Richardson and Jones are bad QBs, frankly, but the Colts really don't have many other choices here, so GM Chris Ballard has to ensure the most important part of the offense is as solid as it can be.

Tyler Booker from Alabama or even Armand Membou from Missouri would be much better picks here in the first round instead of a tight end.

Kansas City Chiefs not drafting OT or WR at pick 31

The Kansas City Chiefs need tackle and wide receiver help in the worst way. They did sign Jaylon Moore in free agency to likely start at LT, but on paper, this OL is flat-out not good. KC also needs to figure out their WR situation as well.

The team is good enough to draft for specific need here, so GM Brett Veach has to come out of the first round with a top OT or WR prospect, period. The Chiefs saw Patrick Mahomes running for his life in 2024 while also not having a ton of talented players to throw to. These are their most urgent needs on offense and are worthy of drafting in the first round.