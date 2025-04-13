2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams who could use draft to become legitimate contenders

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in the same boat as the Denver Broncos - they too took a rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Draft and saw instant success, but it was on a larger scale. They went 12-5 in the regular season and also won their first two playoff games, losing in the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a rookie season from Jayden Daniels that we may never see again, and the Commanders have already traded for two plus-players in Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, so it's clear that the front office is wanting to go all-in.

The 2025 NFL Draft could provide the finishing touches for this roster, as Washington is on the right track to become a top-2 team in the NFC in the 2025 season. With the Eagles losing more players than gaining this offseason, the Commanders have surely closed the gap in the NFC East at the very least.

Chicago Bears

This one might be controversial to some, but I love what the Chicago Bears have done this offseason. They've totally overhauled their offensive line with Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and Drew Dalman. Even before that, the roster was in good shape. Chicago also added Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency along the defensive line.

Furthermore, they've got two second-round picks: 39th and 41st overall. Along with the 10th overall pick, the Bears have three picks inside the top-50, which is insane value. Chicago could package their two second-round picks to get back into the first round. Their 10th pick might just go to someone like Ashton Jeanty, and a potential second first-round pick could go to a wide receiver or perhaps another pass rusher.

I truly do not see many holes on this roster, as the Bears are absolutely trending in the right direction.