2025 NFL Draft: 5 first-round fits that simply make too much sense

Tet McMillan to the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers do have a solid roster and might just be a legitimate WR away from fielding a competent playmaking group for Bryce Young, who really came on in a big way following his benching in the 2024 NFL Season. Carolina has the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could see Tet McMillan still on the board.

In the eyes of some, McMillan is the best WR in the NFL Draft class, and being that the WR class as a whole is not all that deep, it could give the Panthers more reason to take the best prospect, as the talent level among the rest of the prospects could drop off.

This is a crucial year for Bryce Young, but the front office still has more work to do on offense.

TreVeyon Henderson to the Denver Broncos

TreVeyon Henderson on the Denver Broncos at pick 20 makes a lot of sense. He's a well-rounded running back who profiles close to guys like Aaron Jones and Jahmyr Gibbs. Henderson is an extremely high-character player with the home-run ability on the ground and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

He also profiles nicely as a "joker" for Sean Payton and Bo Nix. The team took a big stride to improve the offense in free agency by signing Evan Engram, but a need for a legitimate RB1 is still present. Frankly, RB is the Denver Broncos biggest need.

Colston Loveland to the Los Angeles Chargers

Being that the Los Angeles Chargers have a huge need at tight end and the fact that Colston Loveland played with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, the fit makes a load of sense with the 22nd overall selection. Now yes, LA might not be able to wait until pick 22 to take Loveland, but he satisfies a huge need and is very much familiar with the type of culture that Harbaugh likes to instill on his teams.

I would actually struggle to find a singular reason why this would not be an exceptional fit. Justin Herbert needs another weapon to throw to, and Loveland could be the best first-round target for them.