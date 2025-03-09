2025 NFL Draft: Power-ranking players most likely going first overall

3. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders, in my view, would be a mid-second-round prospect had he come out in the 2024 NFL Draft, but here we are. Sanders is solid from the pocket and quite accurate, but he's not a plus athlete and does not have stellar arm strength. A team taking Sanders in the first round is truly taking a risk, and if a team like the New York Giants or New York Jets feel strongly enough about Sanders, they can try to trade up with the Tennessee Titans for the right to draft Sanders.

It would be a bold move, and at the end of the day, Sanders is a lock to go inside the top-10 if nothing else. Any team that does draft the son of Deion Sanders would most benefit from signing a one-year bridge QB option, as Shedeur Sanders could use some time to develop.

2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward is the best quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He absolutely has the highest ceiling of any quarterback and could be a solid option for the first overall pick. The Tennessee Titans hold that pick as we know, but it does not feel like they are comfortable taking Ward first overall.

I would expect Cam Ward to go first overall if a different team traded up for him. If I was a GM, I would absolutely have Ward as my top quarterback prospect, but he, like Shedeur Sanders, might be a fringe-first-round prospect if this was the 2024 NFL Draft.

1. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter could be very much on pace to go first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Tennessee Titans cutting pass rusher Harold Landry, some think that is them setting the stage to draft Carter, who is the best overall prospect in the class.

He could fill a huge area of need for Tennessee, and if he is their best player available as well, this could be a great instance where the 'need' and 'BPA' end up being the same player.