2025 NFL Draft: Ranking teams who must have a slam-dunk draft class

2. Cleveland Browns

Did anyone truly see the Deshaun Watson trade going as poorly as it did? I sure as heck didn't. It truly seems like whatever was happening in Houston was the only way Watson was going to be an effective NFL quarterback. Heck, he was borderline unplayable when he was on the field for the Browns. A team that almost felt like a contender when the trade first went down, Cleveland is now again at the bottom and have to dig themselves out of it.

They are in a tough cap situation due to the fully-guaranteed contract they gave to Watson. And this team does indeed need a full-scale rebuild. The Browns have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could get a blue-chip prospect like Abdul Carter with that pick. And if they are high enough on a certain QB, they should make that pick.

Being able to dig out of this mess is going to be a nearly-impossible task, but with a strong 2025 NFL Draft class, the Browns could begin to see the light if you ask me.

1. New York Giants

Letting Saquon Barkley leave, extending Daniel Jones, and not taking a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft has set this team back years. They have no choice but to have a strong NFL Draft class. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll might get the axe if the Giants don't make the postseason this year, but I could see a scenario where each returns for 2026 if they took a rookie QB and he showed growth in year one.

I truly feel bad for Giants fans, as this team has somehow gotten worse over the last few seasons, and that miracle 2022 playoff season seemed to be an outlier. The New York Giants have to have a strong 2025 NFL Draft class, period.