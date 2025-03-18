2025 NFL Free Agency: Ranking best destinations for QB Aaron Rodgers

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

How about the Pittsburgh Steelers? This could be a neat destination for Aaron Rodgers in 2025. If you think about it, while the Steelers have toyed around with their QB room for a few years, this franchise is the definition of consistent. They are a winning team and have not had a losing record in years.

Rodgers would have DK Metcalf and George Pickens at his disposal, and would have a strong defense to boot. Mike Tomlin is a safe, rock-solid head coach who is good for nine or 10 wins per season. Overall, the Steelers are a solid team, but until they bring in a legitimate franchise QB, they'll remain in that 'good' tier.

Well, with the 2025 NFL Draft not providing a realistic franchise QB situation for the Steelers, they could make a huge push to sign Aaron Rodgers. He'd be better than the Justin Fields/Russell Wilson experiment they tried in 2024, and perhaps they could even hang around in the AFC North for a little while.

This fit does not seem nearly as crazy as it may sound right now.

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings potentially having interest in Aaron Rodgers is indeed... interesting.

You have to wonder what the true injury outlook is with JJ McCarthy? If the Vikings sign Rodgers, they would probably have to guarantee him a starting job for the entire season, which would again force McCarthy to redshirt.

They used a first-round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft, and we have seen just how valuable it is to have a legitimate QB on his rookie deal. Investing more cap dollars into the QB situation might not be the best practice for the Vikes, but if they want to sign him, they would be the best fit.

Aaron Rodgers could complete his Brett Favre arc and go to a team that just won 14 games with Sam Darnold in 2024. The Vikings added to their offensive line and have the best WR in the NFL in Justin Jefferson. They also have other high-end pieces like Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and now Jordan Mason.

Aaron Rodgers on the Minnesota Vikings would actually make them legitimate contenders to win the division in 2025.