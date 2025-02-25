2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jaguars could have the luxury of trading this pick to the highest bidder, and you can bet that teams are going to be calling new GM James Gladstone, who comes from the Los Angeles Rams and might be looking to build his NFL Draft war chest with more picks. If teams don’t love Shedeur Sanders in that manner, then Gladstone has the top defensive player on the board and one of the safest players in the class in Mason Graham.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Raiders need a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll isn’t a spring chicken anymore. I expect the Raiders to be as aggressive as any team in the league in pursuing help at the position and getting Sanders in the building could make some sense for them. He’s a game manager with football bloodlines who should take well to Pete Carroll’s style of leadership.

7. New York Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is such a fun prospect to watch. He lines up all over the offense and can be the type of playmaker defenses have to account for week after week. Even though he isn’t Brock Bowers as a prospect, the effect of players like Bowers and Sam LaPorta the last couple of years could significantly raise his overall value.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers desperately need pieces for their defense after trading away Brian Burns last year and seemingly whiffing on a number of other signings/draft picks. Jalon Walker looks like he’s going to find a home off the edge in the NFL and he should be an immediate upgrade in the pass rush for Panthers DC Ejiro Evero.