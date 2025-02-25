2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

13. Miami Dolphins: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Dolphins need to take the best offensive or defensive lineman on their board with this selection. They have so many free agents in the trenches on either side of the ball and if they can’t improve that area of the roster in 2025, it’s going to be another long year for Dolphins fans. Mike McDaniel’s offense gets a starter here at either RG or RT from Day 1.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

It’s going to be fun to see what the Colts end up doing at the quarterback position this offseason. Well, maybe not so fun for Anthony Richardson. Either way, the Colts add to their playmaker arsenal with Michigan TE Colston Loveland, who would give them another tremendous talent in the passing game on top of their stellar wide receiver trio.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons and head coach Raheem Morris need a building block for the defensive front in the worst way. There are rumors that the Falcons could be in line to cut Grady Jarrett this offseason, which just serves as a stark reminder that this team is going to have to be aggressive in upgrading the defensive front all offseason. Mykel Williams could be a steal this late in round one.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

I have a sneaking suspicion that a lot of defensive linemen are going to see their NFL Draft stock on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine, and Kenneth Grant could be the leader of the pack. A nose tackle with the ability to move like an edge rusher, Grant’s NFL future could be brighter than his production at Michigan indicates. Jonathan Gannon knows he needs some dawgs on that defensive line ASAP.