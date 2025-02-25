2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft includes surprise Myles Garrett trade

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Given the situation with Stefon Diggs hitting free agency and Tank Dell suffering yet another unfortunate and long-term injury, does any first-round option make more sense than this for the Texans? CJ Stroud is reunited with his former Buckeyes teammate and the Texans’ offense adds yet another valuable playmaker to pair with Nico Collins.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

When all is said and done, it’s very possible that Josh Simmons ends up being the best left tackle from this draft class. Depending on how you see this left tackle class, that might not mean much. But at any rate, the Rams have been investing heavily in the trenches on both sides of the ball over the last two years and Simmons might be too good of a value to pass on at this point. If he passes all of his physical/medical stuff at the NFL Scouting Combine, Simmons could end up being a Day 1 starter for a team like the Rams. Now, about the Matthew Stafford situation…

27. New York Giants (projected trade with Ravens): Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

One name at the quarterback that is gaining some traction since the Senior Bowl is Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Now, not everyone in the NFL Draft community is buying the hype at this point, but Dart does have a lot of traits that NFL teams covet and a team like the New York Giants is desperate. After taking Travis Hunter earlier, this might be the best-case scenario for them: Trading into the back end of round one and getting a QB prospect with upside.

28. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

I’m not sure if there’s a player in the 2025 NFL Draft class who more embodies what the Detroit Lions love in players more than North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel. And it just so happens that the Lions have needs on the interior offensive line with Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow – the team’s starting guards – both getting up there in age. Zabel could start at any of the three interior positions year one in the NFL.