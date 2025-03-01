2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

13. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins have a wide variety of players set to hit free agency on the offensive line this offseason, and they simply can’t sit idly by and hope for results there. They have to invest in protecting Tua Tagovailoa, and they pretty much have everyone available here. Other than Will Campbell, every offensive lineman is still on the board.

Kelvin Banks played left tackle at Texas and could play there at the next level or potentially kick inside to guard. He’s extremely athletic.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

I think the Colts are going to do anything and everything they can this offseason to move on from Anthony Richardson, or at least put enough pieces in place to justify it if he struggles. The Colts already have a ton of outstanding weapons offensively, but the one thing they really lack right now is a playmaking tight end.

A weapon in the passing game like Colston Loveland could remind Colts head coach of when he had Dallas Goedert with the Eagles.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Falcons keep it local here and go after pass rusher Mykel Williams, a desperately needed move to upgrade their defensive front after an abysmal 2024 season in that regard. The Falcons are in a rough situation right now with the investment they made last year in Kirk Cousins, but they aren’t lacking for pieces offensively. This is the ideal draft to load up on guys for the defensive line.

Williams played hurt this past year but is still just extremely talented and could be a steal here.

16. Washington Commanders (from Cardinals): Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

One of the players who seems to have been much more beloved by the mock draft machines over the last few months than actual NFL teams is Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. But watching him play, it would be shocking if teams didn’t covet his size, ball skills, and big play ability.

The Washington Commanders should be expected to be very aggressive this offseason in adding talent to surround rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. Getting him a guy like McMillan would pair perfectly with Terry McLaurin.