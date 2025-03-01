2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to try to keep the core of their roster intact, but even if they are able to keep someone like Trey Hendrickson around, I don’t think they can afford to pass on a top-flight pass rusher if one is available at pick no. 17.

Mike Green was an absolute terror for opposing teams last season and his best days may yet be ahead of him. New Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden gets a pass rusher.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

If there’s one thing we learned from the 2024 season for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s that their offensive line is very much a work in progress. The Seahawks get arguably the best right tackle in the class in Missouri’s Armand Membou, and he has the versatility to kick inside to guard as well if they so choose.

If they’re going to commit to Geno Smith, they need to support him properly with offensive linemen.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

The Buccaneers were desperate enough off the edge to call Shaq Barrett out of retirement last season. They got a nice breakout year from Yaya Diaby, but Todd Bowles needs more to work with in the pass rush department.

The Bucs have invested heavily on the defensive line in recent draft classes but with former 1st-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on his way out this offseason, a replacement is needed. James Pearce looks like a double-digit sack guy annually at the next level.

20. Denver Broncos: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Denver Broncos have obvious needs on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, but this is a deep class of players at both tight end and running back, and the top-end talent at defensive line is just undeniable in this scenario.

The Broncos go after another playmaker and pass rusher for a defensive front that led the NFL in sacks last season. With so many pending 2026 free agents on that unit, this is a move for both now and with the future in mind.