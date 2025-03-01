2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Steelers): Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

The value of a versatile defensive chess piece like Jahdae Barron has skyrocketed in the last couple of years with players like Cooper DeJean and Brian Branch making such a substantial impact right out of the college level. After trading down with the Steelers earlier, the Jaguars come away with playmakers on both sides of the ball in this mock draft, snagging George Pickens as well as Barron here.

This team was competitive in the playoffs just a couple of years ago and new GM James Gladstone needs to make the most of his opportunity.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Jihaad Campbell, LB/EDGE, Alabama

There are some teams out there that view Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell as a full-time EDGE player at the next level. And if that’s the case, his value could shoot up between now and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Campbell’s outstanding athletic traits were somewhat hidden with the loaded depth chart at Alabama, but he has outstanding skills as a pass rusher and the athleticism to be a chase linebacker at the next level. The Chargers could be losing both Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa this offseason.

23. Seattle Seahawks (from Packers): Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Seattle Seahawks had their starting center – Connor Williams, who was a late signing in the first place – literally retire in the middle of the year last year. It may seem like overkill after trading away someone of the caliber of DK Metcalf (and needing a receiver to replace him) but the Seahawks are truly down bad on the offensive line.

Grey Zabel looks like the top center in this class, with the versatility to play any number of positions and have success at the next level.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Vikings could still end up retaining him, but one of the key areas of need on this roster will be safety if free agent Camryn Bynum doesn’t return. The Vikings were so successful last year due largely to the fact that they turned the ball over at such a high rate defensively.

They need to do whatever it takes to keep that going. Vikings fans might be scarred after the Lewis Cine pick from a few years back but they go to the Georgia well again for a possible Pro Bowl-level safety in Malaki Starks.