2025 NFL Mock Draft: 1st round mock draft including wild DK Metcalf trade

25. Houston Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

We know the general manager of the Houston Texans is Nick Caserio, but how much is CJ Stroud going to inform this selection? I just have a sneaking suspicion that the Texans won’t leave the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft without one of Stroud’s old Ohio State buddies in Emeka Egbuka.

The Texans obviously have Stefon Diggs set to leave in free agency as well as another injury scare for Tank Dell. They will need to invest more premium assets into this position yet again and Egbuka would be a perfect complement to Nico Collins.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

One of the interesting situations everyone is going to be monitoring this offseason for the Rams is what happens at their wide receiver position. Cooper Kupp is all but gone at this point with a trade or release on the near horizon, and the Rams have obviously had to deal with Puka Nacua missing significant time due to injury.

Luther Burden seems to be an ideal possible 1st-round fit for that team with his ability to make plays after the catch.

27. Philadelphia Eagles (from Ravens): Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Philadelphia Eagles jump up ahead of the biggest threat in the NFC to their title this coming season – the Detroit Lions – to snag the best interior lineman left on the board. The Lions have needs there with two older veterans starting for them and the Eagles could be set to lose Mekhi Becton in free agency.

Regardless of Becton’s status, the Eagles love to invest in the trenches and Howie Roseman went off the beaten path last year. Expect him to get back on it in 2025.

28. Cleveland Browns (from Lions): Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

After the absolute debacle we saw from the Lions injury-wise on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, there’s no way general manager Brad Holmes is going to let that happen again. And he knows he's in a championship window.

The Browns make the difficult decision to let go of Myles Garrett, take the picks, and move along. The Lions get an an elite edge player to pair up with Aidan Hutchinson as they pursue their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

The Browns go after Kenneth Grant to continue building in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball.