2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 first-round fits that make too much sense

Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are dysfunction to say the least and just need some new direction. As long as Jerry Jones is in his role, though, I doubt the Cowboys will ever get that new direction in the near future. Well, this team is certainly not afraid to make bold selections in the NFL Draft. Ashton Jeanty falling into their laps with the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft just makes too much sense.

If I were the Cowboys, I would probably angle toward getting more stout in the trenches, but Jerry Jones runs this team like a high schooler playing a Madden franchise, so picking Jeanty is what many of us can see from miles away.

Dallas does need a bell-cow running back, so it's not like this would be a super radical selection, but a running back in the first round does feel like a luxury pick, and there are only a handful of teams in the NFL who can justify making a luxury pick. Ashton Jeanty to the Dallas Cowboys at pick 12 makes too much sense.

Colston Loveland to the Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh probably wants more of his former Michigan players on the Los Angeles Chargers. Harbaugh has gotten immediate success at each head coaching stop of his NFL career, and the Chargers were no different in 2024. Well, funnily enough, LA does need some tight end help, and Harbaugh just so happened to coach Colston Loveland in college.

It will be interesting to see if Loveland can fall far enough, as the Denver Broncos at pick 20 may want to take him, but it's a logical fit for many reasons, as the Chargers do need to get Justin Herbert more weapons. They could use some interior offensive line help, but that could come in free agency.

There isn't a Colston Loveland out on the free agency market, but there is one in the 2025 NFL Draft. This pick makes a lot of sense.