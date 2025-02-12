2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 players who could get traded during the draft

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Check out this tidbit regarding Matthew Stafford and the New York Giants:

Giants are hiring former Jaguars and Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach, per source. Hall now reunites with his former Bills colleagues, HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, in New York. Hall also is the brother-in-law of current Rams QB Matthew… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2025

This could mean absolutely nothing, but it could also mean something. Why would Adam Schefter add that at the end of his tweet if it did not mean anything...?

Matthew Stafford has had a successful four-year career with the Los Angeles Rams, which included a Super Bowl victory back in 2021. And Stafford's camp did seem to get quite upset when the player himself, Cooper Kupp, announced that the Rams would be seeking a trade. Kupp is turning 32 years old and has played in 24 regular season games over the last two seasons, so LA clearly wants to turn the page there.

Stafford might be on his way out, too, depending on how the relationship is between him and the Rams' front office. A team like the New York Giants could be a logical fit for a couple of years. Even the Indianapolis Colts make sense to a degree as well.

We've seen the player already get traded once. Why can't it happen again?

Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers seem headed toward a mutual divorce, and while his age and injury history could be a slight concern, a trade could still be facilitated. Samuel is what some have called a 'wide-back' as he's been able to show strong ability as a wide receiver and a running back.

A team like the Denver Broncos would make a lot of sense for Samuel, as Denver does need someone who's got a 'joker' skill set like Sean Payton has talked about. The 49ers also took WR Ricky Pearsall in the 2024 NFL Draft and just signed Brandon Aiyuk to a contract extension, so Deebo Samuel was probably already on his way out.

The talented offensive player could be sent to a new team during the 2025 NFL Draft.