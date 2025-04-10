2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected selections

9. New York Giants (via NOR) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With the New York Giants trading down to pick nine with the New Orleans Saints, they are still able to grab a top propect in Tyler Warren, the tight end from Penn State. Warren is a Day 1 starter and could catch a ton of passes from Russell Wilson this season.

10. Chicago Bears - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Jalon Walker could help the Chicago Bears at both linebacker and pass rusher, so he's one of the best prospects in the draft class and a great pick for the team at the 10th selection.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou could help the San Francisco 49ers offensive line at both guard and tackle if we are being honest, and he might better than the 11th-best prospect in this year's draft. San Fran has to build from the trenches this season.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Dallas Cowboys would have probably liked Ashton Jeanty, but they'll 'settle' for Will Johnson with the 12th pick in the first round. The Cowboys have had another brutal offseason.

13. Miami Dolphins - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Shemar Stewart is the pick for the Miami Dolphins, and Miami has made a huge investment along their defensive line over the last few offseasons. They could also benefit from some offensive line help, as Terron Armstead recently retired.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Kelvin Banks Jr is the pick for the Indianapolis Colts with the 14th selection in this mock draft. Someone who might be able to play guard and tackle, Banks could probably find a home along the interior immediately for the Colts, who lost Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency this offseason.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

The Atlanta Falcons have to get more explosive along their defensive line, so they'll take the insanely-productive Mike Green from Marshall in the middle of the first round.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals take another first-round wide receiver and are able to do this because of the notable investment they made along their defensive line this offseason.