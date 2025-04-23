2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3-Round mock draft with unexpected quarterback picks

9. New Orleans Saints - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The New Orleans Saints get a player in Jihaad Campbell who could truly end up being a sure-fire success in the NFL. He can immediately start right in the middle of their defense. It would not shock me if the Saints ended up taking Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders with this pick, though.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The missing piece to their offensive line, the Chicago Bears grab Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. This could make it four new starters along their OL for 2025.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers don't do anything fancy here and grab a high-end prospect at pick 11. Will Johnson could surely be in play, but the Niners grab some pass rush help and take Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

One of the best overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jalon Walker heads to the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick. Dallas could go in a number of directions here. It would not shock me if they actually took Omarion Hampton from UNC with this pick.

It's been yet another offseason to forget for the Cowboys, who are appreciably worse now than they were when the offseason began.

13. Miami Dolphins - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland is a great player and fills a huge position of need for the Miami Dolphins. He is their selection at pick 13 in this 2025 NFL mock draft. The 2025 season could be a do-or-die year for many people in the Dolphins organization.

14. New York Giants (via IND) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! The New York Giants trade up with the Indianapolis Colts and take Shedeur Sanders. The Giants actually pulled it off in this mock draft, landing both Abdul Carter and now Sanders.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson drops to pick 15, and the Atlanta Falcons waste no time turning that card in. Their defense has to improve in 2025.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Arizona Cardinals use another first-round pick on a WR and take Matthew Golden from Texas.