2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that could trade out of the top-10

New England Patriots (4th Overall)

The New England Patriots currently hold the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but might just be the least-talented team in the entire NFL. They made a bold move to fire Jerod Mayo after just one year and instead entrust Mike Vrabel as the next head coach. If you ask me, that is a stellar move, as Vrabel is a proven winner and may have a high-end future franchise QB on his hands in Drake Maye.

The Patriots probably need no less than five fresh offensive starters to field a competent unit in 2025. The OL could use two or three more starters, and the same goes for the wide receiver room. Yes, the fourth overall pick could net them someone like Will Campbell from LSU, but part of me thinks the best course of action here is to actually trade down and stack as much capital as possible.

The best value in the 2025 NFL Draft is as we creep toward the end of the first round and get into the second round. The Pats should try and net some late-first and second-round picks in trading down from pick no. 4.

New Orleans Saints (9th Overall)

The New Orleans Saints are another team that simply needs more talent on either side of the ball, but their primary issue is financial. New Orleans did trade away long-time CB Marshon Lattimore in what as a desperately needed move. They should not hesitate to offload more veteran contracts.

What they could then do is trade down from pick nine in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill the void left by the players they can perhaps cut and trade. The Saints have to turn the page on this era that they have dragged out for years after Sean Payton and Drew Brees walked out the door. Watch out for the Saints to trade down from their ninth selection.