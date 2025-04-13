2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams who could trade back into Round 1

Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the first in the second round. As we know, the main issue with the Cleveland Browns has been the Deshaun Watson trade blowing up in their faces. Not only has Watson been horrible when he's on the field, but he tore his Achilles twice now, and is likely to miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL Season.

This currently leaves the Browns with Kenny Pickett as their starting QB. If you ask me, Kirk Cousins will end up suiting up for the Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but Cleveland might decide to take a different route here - perhaps they use pick 33 to try and launch back into Round 1 for a QB? It could be for the same player that the Giants may have their eyes on, so both Cleveland and New York could be battling it out to trade back into Round 1.

When the front office swung the trade for Deshaun Watson about three years ago, they surely did not think they'd have to consider drafting a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft, but here we are. Cleveland also holds the second overall pick, and with the Tennessee Titans likely taking Cam Ward first overall, the 2025 NFL Draft may truly begin with the Browns.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have the 10th, 39th, and 41st picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That 39th pick originally belonged to the Carolina Panthers, so Chicago is picking twice in the second round for that reason. When you look at the 2025 NFL Draft trade value chart, you'll see that the Bears two second-round picks amount to 1,000 total points, which is equal to the 16th overall selection in the draft.

Chicago can surely package both of their second-rounders to move back into the first round. With the 10th pick and perhaps another pick in the late-teens, Chicago could get some insane value and two blue-chip prospects. Many have said that Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty would be a good fit for the Bears. Well, just imagine if they were able to draft Jeanty and also get back into the first round for another player.

I would keep an eye out for the Bears to trade back into Round 1 - they have the ammo to do so.