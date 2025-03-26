2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock

Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State
34. New York Giants - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
35. Tennessee Titans - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
37. Las Vegas Raiders - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
38. New England Patriots - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
39. Chicago Bears - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
40. New Orleans Saints - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
41. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
42. New York Jets - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
43. San Francisco 49ers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
44. Dallas Cowboys - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
45. Indianapolis Colts - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
46. Atlanta Falcons - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
48. Miami Dolphins - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
50. Seattle Seahawks - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Seattle Seahawks - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
56. Buffalo Bills - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
57. Carolina Panthers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
60. Detroit Lions - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
61. Washington Commanders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
62. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
There was a run on running backs here in the second round of our latest NFL mock draft. We saw Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson all off the board by pick 51. It's easy to see why four RBs went in the second round - Ashton Jeanty is the clear-cut best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft and is an easy first-round pick, but the value that can be had at RB in the second round is too hard for some teams to pass up.
Henderson going to the Denver Broncos at pick 51 is a perfect fit for both player and offensive system. Let's get into the third and final round of this mock draft.