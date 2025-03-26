2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

34. New York Giants - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

35. Tennessee Titans - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

37. Las Vegas Raiders - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

38. New England Patriots - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

39. Chicago Bears - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

40. New Orleans Saints - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

41. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

42. New York Jets - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

43. San Francisco 49ers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

44. Dallas Cowboys - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

45. Indianapolis Colts - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

46. Atlanta Falcons - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

47. Arizona Cardinals - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

48. Miami Dolphins - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

50. Seattle Seahawks - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

51. Denver Broncos - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Seattle Seahawks - Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

54. Green Bay Packers - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

56. Buffalo Bills - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

57. Carolina Panthers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Detroit Lions - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

61. Washington Commanders - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

62. Buffalo Bills - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

63. Kansas City Chiefs - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

There was a run on running backs here in the second round of our latest NFL mock draft. We saw Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson all off the board by pick 51. It's easy to see why four RBs went in the second round - Ashton Jeanty is the clear-cut best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft and is an easy first-round pick, but the value that can be had at RB in the second round is too hard for some teams to pass up.

Henderson going to the Denver Broncos at pick 51 is a perfect fit for both player and offensive system. Let's get into the third and final round of this mock draft.