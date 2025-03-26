2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock

Round 3

65. New York Giants - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

66. Kansas City Chiefs - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

67. Cleveland Browns - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

68. Las Vegas Raiders - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

69. New England Patriots - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

71. New Orleans Saints - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

72. Chicago Bears - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

73. New York Jets - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

75. San Francisco 49ers - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

76. Dallas Cowboys - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

77. New England Patriots - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

78. Arizona Cardinals - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

79. Houston Texans - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

80. Indianapolis Colts - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

82. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

87. Green Bay Packers - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

89. Houston Texans - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S Ohio State

91. Baltimore Ravens - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

92. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

93. New Orleans Saints - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

94. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

97. Minnesota Vikings - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

98. Miami Dolphins - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

99. New York Giants - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

100. San Francisco 49ers - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

101. Los Angeles Rams - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

102. Detroit Lions - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

The third round saw a run of tight ends at the very top, as Mason Taylor, Gunnar Helm, and Elijah Arroyo are seen going at picks 65, 66, and 67. We also saw Texas QB Quinn Ewers heading to the New York Jets at pick 73, which could be an interesting fit. The Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency to be their starter, but Fields is not a franchise quarterback, and at the first sign of struggle, you have to wonder if Jets fans would be clamoring for Ewers.

A ton of Oregon prospects went at the bottom of the round. All of Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Ajani Cornelius, and Terrance Ferguson heard their names called at the bottom of the round.

When you look at the 2025 NFL Draft, it's clear that positions like running back, tight end, and EDGE are all pretty stacked, and the best value for these three positions could be in the second and third rounds.