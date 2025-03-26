2025 NFL Mock Draft: 4 quarterbacks go in Round 1 of this three-round mock

Round 3
65. New York Giants - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
66. Kansas City Chiefs - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
67. Cleveland Browns - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
68. Las Vegas Raiders - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
69. New England Patriots - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
71. New Orleans Saints - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
72. Chicago Bears - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
73. New York Jets - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
75. San Francisco 49ers - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
76. Dallas Cowboys - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
77. New England Patriots - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
78. Arizona Cardinals - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
79. Houston Texans - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
80. Indianapolis Colts - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
82. Seattle Seahawks - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
87. Green Bay Packers - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
89. Houston Texans - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
90. Los Angeles Rams - Lathan Ransom, S Ohio State
91. Baltimore Ravens - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
92. Seattle Seahawks - Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
93. New Orleans Saints - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
94. Cleveland Browns - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
97. Minnesota Vikings - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
98. Miami Dolphins - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
99. New York Giants - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
100. San Francisco 49ers - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
101. Los Angeles Rams - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
102. Detroit Lions - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
The third round saw a run of tight ends at the very top, as Mason Taylor, Gunnar Helm, and Elijah Arroyo are seen going at picks 65, 66, and 67. We also saw Texas QB Quinn Ewers heading to the New York Jets at pick 73, which could be an interesting fit. The Jets signed Justin Fields in free agency to be their starter, but Fields is not a franchise quarterback, and at the first sign of struggle, you have to wonder if Jets fans would be clamoring for Ewers.
A ton of Oregon prospects went at the bottom of the round. All of Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Ajani Cornelius, and Terrance Ferguson heard their names called at the bottom of the round.
When you look at the 2025 NFL Draft, it's clear that positions like running back, tight end, and EDGE are all pretty stacked, and the best value for these three positions could be in the second and third rounds.