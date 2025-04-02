2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars take a great prospect with the fifth overall selection and grab Mason Graham from Michigan. The Jags are not in a total rebuild, but they should retool this roster up from the trenches, as that is the way to sustain success in today's NFL, and they probably have the QB situation taken care of, although Trevor Lawrence has not been quite as good as many thought he would be when he entered the league back in 2021.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Ashton Jeanty is a popular pick here, but the Las Vegas Raiders decide to bolster their defense and take Will Johnson from Michigan. Pete Carroll is going to want to play solid defense, and with how deep this RB class is, the Raiders could absolutely find a RB1 at the NFL level with one of their later selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Can the Raiders make any ground up in the AFC with Carroll and Geno Smith?

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou could be the right tackle of the future for the New York Jets, and this could end up being a really nice, encouraging, and young offensive line that also features players like Olu Fashanu and Joe Tippmann. I would not rule out Jets GM Darren Mougey shoring this unit up in the first round. Mougey came from the Denver Broncos, and the Broncos themselves had a top offensive line and defensive line, so this pick makes sense.

8. Carolina Panthers: Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan from Arizona could be the missing piece for the Carolina Panthers offense, so they grab him with the eighth overall pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. Could the Panthers breakout in 2025?