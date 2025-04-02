2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

9. New Orleans Saints: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

It would be wise for the New Orleans Saints to build within the trenches. This team clearly does not want to rebuild at the moment, so if nothing else, they should acquire immediate-impact talent who can also provide hope for the future, and it would not hurt to get another starter along the offensive line.



In our latest NFL Mock Draft, they take Kelvin Banks Jr from Texas. Banks might be able to play both guard and tackle at the NFL level.



10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Given that the Chicago Bears totally overhauled their interior offensive line in free agency with Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson, this team can absolutely get a bit frisky in the 2025 NFL Draft and grab someone like Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Jeanty is the best offensive playmaker in the NFL Draft class and someone who could give the Bears offense the spark they are missing.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The San Francisco 49ers use their first-round pick in our latest mock draft on Shemar Stewart. The Niners said goodbye to a ton of former foundational players this past offseason and are wanting to build for the long-term around Brock Purdy. Well, the way to go this is to prioritize the trenches as we know.

San Fran has not exactly done that in recent years, but this time should hopefully be different for them. The last time this team made the playoffs, they advanced to the Super Bowl back in 2023.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Another horrible offseason for the Dallas Cowboys is giving this team little hope for 2025. They can at least add to their defensive line and take Jalon Walker from Georgia.