2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

13. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker would be a great pick by the Miami Dolphins with the 13th selection. The Dolphins have to protect Tua Tagovailoa better, but the QB already comes with injury concerns, and if he is missing multiple games in 2025 and it derails their season, you have to wonder of major change could then come.

They could try to prevent that if they bolster the offensive line. Booker is a Day 1 starter at guard and a prototypical guard prospect for the NFL. He could have a long career in Miami.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

A huge pick for the Indianapolis Colts here in this NFL Mock Draft, GM Chris Ballard continues his strong offseason and grabs Tyler Warren to potentially put the finishing touches with the playmakers on offense. Ballard still needs to address the offensive line, but that can be done later on, as Warren is too good to pass up.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Getting some defensive help is a major priority for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it should be no surprise that they are taking Malaki Starks in the middle of the first round. A strong defense in Atlanta could help their young QB, Michael Penix Jr and the entire offense become more efficient.

Only time will tell if the Falcons took the right QB, but they do figure to move on from Kirk Cousins in some capacity.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

After signing Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson, the Arizona Cardinals continue their huge push along the defensive line and take Mykel Williams from Georgia. At one point, the Cardinals did indeed lead the NFC West back in 2024, so this team could be quite close to competing for a division title.