2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Quarterback! The third quarterback of the first round comes off the board, as the Pittsburgh Steelers take Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss. With Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf having a throwing session last weekend, that could be a huge indication that Rodgers is prepared to sign with Pittsburgh, but he is just a one-year solution.

Dart could sit behind Rodgers and Mason Rudolph for a year and perhaps takeover in the 2026 NFL Season. This could actually turn into a solid situation for the Steelers and give them something tangible at QB for years to come.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Colston Loveland reuniting with Jim Harbaugh in the NFL just feels right. Harbaugh has already brought in former Michigan players and coaches, and with LA having a huge hole at tight end, Loveland at pick 22 makes a ton of sense. The Chargers do not hesitate to pull the trigger in this NFL Mock Draft and give Justin Herbert another weapon.

Could LA compete for the AFC West in 2025?

23. Green Bay Packers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Derrick Harmon, the defensive tackle from Oregon, is the first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in our latest mock draft. Wide receiver could be on the table here at pick 23, as the Packers have a ton of 'good' in that room but virtually no 'great' if that makes sense.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and could be a perfect fit for Brian Flores' aggressive defenses in Minnesota, so the Vikings draft him at pick 24 in our latest NFL Mock Draft. The Vikings seem prepared to pivot to JJ McCarthy for 2025 and beyond. Can he develop into a franchise quarterback?