2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

25. Houston Texans: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel would be a great pick for the Houston Texans at the bottom of the first round. This front office has made several offensive line moves this offseason, but none of them seem to be all that great if we are being honest. There seems to be more of a need along the interior, as Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Tytus Howard, and Blake Fisher could all end up competing for the starting tackle spots.

Zabel can help bring stability to this unstable unit.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

Surprise! The Los Angeles Rams might make a huge stretch here, but Tyler Shough is seen by some as an NFL-ready player and would obviously be sitting behind Matthew Stafford for at least one season. The Rams will have to bring in a long-term option for when Stafford is gone, so perhaps Shough can wait in the wings and begin his tenure as their franchise QB in 2026 or 2027.

I would not rule out the Rams from doing something a bit unconventional in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Getting a legitimate enforcer in the middle of the defense would be great for that unit. The Baltimore Ravens go with Jihaad Campbell from Alabama in the first round. Campbell might be able to start year one right next to Roquan Smith, one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

28. Detroit Lions: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Detroit Lions do not have many needs at all, so they could truly take the best player on their board. Could that player be Nic Scourton? Perhaps. Detroit bolsters their defensive line here and look to make a huge push in the 2025 NFL Season.