2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5 quarterbacks shockingly get taken in Round 1

29. Washington Commanders: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Trading for Marshon Lattimore during the 2024 NFL Season was a wise move, but the need for another CB is still present, so the Washington Commanders dip into the CB pool in the 2025 NFL Draft and grab Shavon Revel from East Carolina. Could this put a bow on the Commanders secondary?

30. Buffalo Bills: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Buffalo Bills could look to give Josh Allen another weapon in the 2025 NFL Draft. After using a high pick in 2024 on Keon Coleman, they use their first-round pick in this mock draft on Luther Burden III from Missouri. Burden is quite explosive with the ball in his hands and can eat up yards after the catch.

31. New York Giants (via KC): Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Trade! The New York Giants trade up a few slots back into the first round and grab Jalen Milroe from Alabama. This would give them Travis Hunter and Milroe as their first-round picks. I wonder how Giants fans would like this haul? New York plays their cards smartly, as they grab one of the best players in the NFL Draft class and also grab a viable QB prospect as well.

Milroe would likely be the QB3 for the 2025 NFL Season and potentially takeover in the 2026 NFL Season. This could be a great solution for the franchise for years to come.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency has the Philadelphia Eagles taking Tyleik Williams, a defensive tackle from Ohio State. This would not be a surprise by GM Howie Roseman, who has always fielded a top OL and DL unit.

This wraps out our latest NFL Mock Draft. Did your team grab a top prospect?