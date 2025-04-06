2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some needs in the secondary but could also use some pass rush help, even after signing Haason Reddick. James Pearce Jr is an insane athlete and someone who could be plenty good enough to start for the Bucs in Week 1 and beyond. Pearce gets into the backfield with ease and could take this defense to the next level.

Tampa Bay won 10 games in 2024 and won the NFC South yet again, but they are truly a good-not-great team. Hitting on some prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft could help them get over the hump and perhaps turn into a legitimate contender.

Baker Mayfield had the best year of his career in 2024, tossing 41 touchdown passes and throwing for 4,500 yards. Can Tampa win the NFC South again in 2025?

20. Denver Broncos - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Even with the Denver Broncos signing Evan Engram in free agency this offseason, the need for a long-term tight end prospect is still there. It might not be a first-round need, as they do have a more urgent need at RB, but the Broncos cannot help themselves and get yet another pass-catcher for this offense and grab Colston Loveland from Michigan.

All of a sudden, a tight end room that features Engram and Loveland might be among the best in the NFL, and this would be one year after fielding one of the worst TE rooms in the league. Denver won 10 games in 2024, making the playoffs and shocking the NFL world. The Broncos could be on the cusp of legitimate contention if they were able to get Loveland and a top RB prospect as well.

I would not sleep on the Denver Broncos from making a lot of noise in the 2025 NFL Season.