2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Quarterback! The Pittsburgh Steelers make the bold move to take Jaxson Dart with their first-round pick, and they should absolutely do this if they believe he can be the guy, but they should also make this move even if they sign Aaron Rodgers, which seems likely at this point.

Rodgers and new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf had a throwing session recently, so that could be a huge indication Rodgers is nearing a decision. And to be fair, Rodgers was quite efficient down the stretch in 2024, and that was on a horrifically dysfunctional Jets team.

If nothing else, the Steelers aren’t necessarily dysfunctional, so the four-time MVP, who threw 28 touchdowns in 2024, could play quite well if he was throwing the ball to the likes of DK Metcalf and George Pickens.

Pittsburgh won 10 games in 2024, but they lost their final five, including the playoffs, after a wicked 10-3 start with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center. Until Pittsburgh gets the QB position settled for the long-term, they won’t go anywhere in the playoffs, period.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

I would not be shocked if the Los Angeles Chargers had Colston Loveland extremely high on their boards, but I also would not be shocked if they didn’t trade up and simply let the board fall to them. With Loveland off the board two picks prior to the Denver Broncos, LA takes Derrick Harmon from Oregon.

Harmon is one of the best DT prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and would help the Bolts get younger and more stout up front. The Chargers do have a need for another tight end and a wide receiver, and they could also use some iOL help as well.

In 2024, they went 11-6 and made the playoffs, but got blown out in the Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans. Can they take a step forward in 2025?