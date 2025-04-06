2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

23. Green Bay Packers - Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of ‘good’ players on their roster and are close to being one of the very best, elite teams in the NFL. They did manage to go 11-6 in 2024, despite being in the loaded NFC North. Well, the division may actually take a step back in 2025.

The Minnesota Vikings will be handing the keys over to de-facto rookie QB, JJ McCarthy, and the Detroit Lions lost both of their coordinators to head coaching jobs this offseason. Green Bay might be in the best position to win the NFC North in 2025.

But I also would not sleep on the Chicago Bears from flirting with nine or 10 wins. Anyway, they take Luther Burden III from Missouri in the first round of this mock draft. Burden is truly elite with the ball in his hands and has shades of Ja’Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel to his game. This could be a slam-dunk pick for the front office.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

If you’re a Vikings fan, you might be getting tired of seeing mock drafts that have Nick Emmanwori going to the team with their first-round pick, but the secondary definitely needs some work, and I bet Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the team’s GM, has the unit high on his list for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Bynum departed in free agency, and I just think that Emmanwori, being the physical presence he is, would fit a Brian Flores defense like a glove. The team loaded up along the offensive and defensive lines this offseason, and this has surely given them some flexibility in the NFL Draft.

If JJ McCarthy can be the franchise QB, the Vikings are going to be set for the long-term, as Adofo-Mensah has really done a nice job with this roster over the last few years.