2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

25. Houston Texans - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Despite all the offensive line moves that the Houston Texans have made this offseason, the unit is still a mess if you ask me and needs a first-round prospect along it. The team trades Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, trading away their best OL player and a top-10 LT. In free agency, they have signed guys like Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Laken Tomlinson.

If nothing else, it’s a lot of experience. Well, as I just said, the OL is still a mess, but Tyler Booker is someone who could help it become less of a mess. In my opinion, he is a Day 1 starter at guard and is one of those ‘high floor’ players in the NFL. He feels like a sure-fire stud at guard and could protect CJ Stroud for years to come.

Nick Caserio really has to ensure this OL is as good as possible, as that was their main issue in the 2024 NFL Season. Tyler Booker is a safe but stellar pick for the Texans in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jihaad Campbell would be a great pick for the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams are missing an enforcer at ILB, but they get one with Campbell, who is also quite the athlete. GM Les Snead has hit on a ton of draft picks along the defense in recent years, so that does bode well for Campbell if he is their pick.

They signed Poona Ford in free agency after losing Bobby Brown III to the Carolina Panthers. On the offensive side of the ball, they cut Cooper Kupp but did sign Davante Adams and still have Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, along with a top-10 offensive line.

Jihaad Campbell could be one of the final missing pieces on this roster, which can absolutely make a deep playoff run in 2025.