2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron can play all over the secondary and might be this year’s version of Brian Branch. Barron is the Baltimore Ravens first-round pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft. It does always seem like the Ravens are needing some sort of secondary help, so they address the need here.

Yet again, and as we have said time and time again, this team fell short in the playoffs and have not won multiple games in the postseason since 2012 when they won the Super Bowl. Baltimore is constantly fielding top rosters in the NFL, but they really don’t have much to show for it besides some MVPs from Lamar Jackson.

There is no reason why the Ravens won’t again be a top team in the AFC and make the playoffs in 2025, but that simply isn’t good enough for this franchise and the talent they have. They grab Jahdae Barron and get an immediate starter in the secondary.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Getting nastier along the defensive front, the Detroit Lions build on a position of strength and take Tyleik Williams from Ohio State with the 28th overall pick in our latest mock draft. The Lions suffered some brutal defensive injuries in 2024, and that truly derailed their season.

Getting healthier and filling out the roster with top prospects on their board is how this team is going to get back to the top. The Lions could actually use another wide receiver and might have another need in the secondary, but why not go DT here?

Brad Holmes has had success after success in the NFL Draft during his time with the Detroit Lions. He hopes to keep that up in this mock draft. Williams to the Lions with pick 28.