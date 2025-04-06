2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

29. Washington Commanders - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

After trading for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil, the Washington Commanders keep their foot on the gas in this 2025 NFL mock draft, as they grab Nic Scourton from Texas A&M and continue to stack talent. The Commanders could find themselves as the best team in the NFC with the best QB in the NFC when 2025 begins.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders won 14 total games in 2024 and truly shocked the NFL world. Not only will they likely be contenders this season, but Daniels himself could absolutely be a viable MVP candidate.

And while it might be a fun idea to grab another offensive player in the first round, the defense still has some needs that should be shored up. Dan Quinn truly has his fingerprints all over this roster and would probably love to get a top-tier pass rush prospect at the bottom of the first round.

30. Buffalo Bills - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is a well-rounded wide receiver and someone who could be an instant-producer in the Buffalo Bills offense in 2025. Now yes, there are some similarities between Egbuka and current Bills WR Khalil Shakir, but why not add another player who is cut from a similar cloth?

Egbuka would give the Buffalo Bills another viable offensive weapon and would only make the offense more dangerous. In 2024, Buffalo again won the AFC East and made a deep playoff run to the AFC Championship Game, where they again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

On paper, it’s not even close - the Bills have the better roster and are the better team, but the Chiefs turn on a different switch when the postseason begins. The best chance Buffalo has at getting past KC in the postseason is simply loading up the roster as much as they possibly can.