2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

31. Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons would be a good pick for the Kansas City Chiefs at the bottom of the first round. The team’s offensive line got worse this offseason, as they traded Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and signed Jaylon Moore in free agency. Moore figures to be their starting LT, but I am not sure that is going to be a viable solution.

KC could also use another guard, running back, defensive back, tight end, and wide receiver. Folks, I am not sure this roster is all that good. They feel very Patrick Mahomes-reliant at times, and that could be a huge reason why they got blown out in the Super Bowl.

Josh Simmons is a good start for this team. Another thing to note here is that years of having lower draft picks in each round seem to be catching up to them. I do not doubt that they’ll again be at the top of the AFC once again, but I could also see some regression in 2025 as well.

32. Philadelphia Eagles - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

In the final pick of the first round, the Philadelphia Eagles take a defensive line prospect, and are we surprised? No. Philly lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, so they do have a need along the DL. They also parted with CJ Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay, and James Bradberry, so the secondary did get a bit weaker as well.

Howie Roseman does still have some work left to do, as this roster overall is weaker now than it was when they were in Super Bowl LIX, but Roseman is among the best GMs and roster-builders in the NFL, so he is going to figure this out. Waler Nolen might be a piece of the defensive puzzle in 2025 and beyond.

That concludes Round 1 of our latest NFL mock draft. Let’s get into the next four rounds, shall we?