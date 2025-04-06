2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Predictions
33. Cleveland Browns - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
34. New York Giants - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
35. Tennessee Titans - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
37. Las Vegas Raiders - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
38. New England Patriots - Trey Amos, WR, Ole Miss
39. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
40. New Orleans Saints - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
41. Chicago Bears - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
42. New York Jets - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
43. San Francisco 49ers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State
44. Dallas Cowboys - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
45. Indianapolis Colts - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
46. Atlanta Falcons - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
47. Arizona Cardinals - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona
48. Miami Dolphins - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia
49. Cincinnati Bengals - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
50. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
51. Denver Broncos - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
52. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
54. Green Bay Packers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
55. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
56. Buffalo Bills - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
57. Carolina Panthers Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
60. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia
61. Washington Commanders - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
62. Buffalo Bills - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
63. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina
64. Philadelphia Eagles - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
The Seattle Seahawks shock us a bit with the 50th pick, taking Jalen Milroe from Alabama. The team signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but that deal is actually a one-year contract in practice, so they can move on following the 2025 NFL Season.
The Houston Texans and Detroit Lions are seen bolstering their offensive lines at the bottom of the second round, and the Philadelphia Eagles get a huge weapon in Jayden Higgins to cap-off Round 2 of our latest mock draft. Let’s see what the third round brings for us.