2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2 Predictions

33. Cleveland Browns - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

34. New York Giants - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

35. Tennessee Titans - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

36. Jacksonville Jaguars - Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

37. Las Vegas Raiders - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

38. New England Patriots - Trey Amos, WR, Ole Miss

39. Chicago Bears - Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

40. New Orleans Saints - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

41. Chicago Bears - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

42. New York Jets - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

43. San Francisco 49ers - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

44. Dallas Cowboys - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

45. Indianapolis Colts - Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

46. Atlanta Falcons - Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

47. Arizona Cardinals - Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

48. Miami Dolphins - Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

49. Cincinnati Bengals - Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

50. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

51. Denver Broncos - Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

52. Seattle Seahawks - Josh Conerly Jr, OT, Oregon

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State

54. Green Bay Packers - JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

55. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

56. Buffalo Bills - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

57. Carolina Panthers Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

58. Houston Texans - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

60. Detroit Lions - Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia

61. Washington Commanders - Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

62. Buffalo Bills - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

63. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

64. Philadelphia Eagles - Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

The Seattle Seahawks shock us a bit with the 50th pick, taking Jalen Milroe from Alabama. The team signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but that deal is actually a one-year contract in practice, so they can move on following the 2025 NFL Season.

The Houston Texans and Detroit Lions are seen bolstering their offensive lines at the bottom of the second round, and the Philadelphia Eagles get a huge weapon in Jayden Higgins to cap-off Round 2 of our latest mock draft. Let’s see what the third round brings for us.