2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3 Predictions
65. New York Giants - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
66. Kansas City Chiefs - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
67. Cleveland Browns - Emery Jones, OT, LSU
68. Las Vegas Raiders - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
69. New England Patriots - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
71. New Orleans Saints - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
72. Chicago Bears - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green
73. New York Jets - Jack Bech, WR, TCU
74. Carolina Panthers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
75. San Francisco 49ers - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
76. Dallas Cowboys - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
77. New England Patriots - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College
78. Arizona Cardinals - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
79. Houston Texans - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)
80. Indianapolis Colts - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
81. Cincinnati Bengals - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
82. Seattle Seahawks - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
86. Los Angeles Chargers - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
87. Green Bay Packers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss
89. Houston Texans - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
90. Los Angeles Rams - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
91. Baltimore Ravens - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
92. Seattle Seahawks - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
93. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
94. Cleveland Browns - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
95. Kansas City Chiefs - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
96. Philadelphia Eagles - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
97. Minnesota Vikings - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
98. Miami Dolphins - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
99. New York Giants - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
100. San Francisco 49ers - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon
101. Los Angeles Rams - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
102. Detroit Lions - Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
At the top of the third round, the New York Giants are seen taking Tyler Shough, the QB from Louisville in a very aggressive and surely controversial move. Shough could be their QB3 for 2025 before taking over in the 2026 NFL Season.
The Houston Texans grab a Tank Dell replacement in Tez Johnson. The big knock on Johnson, though, is his size. He is 5’10” and only 154 pounds. We also see a bit of a run on tackles at the bottom of the third round in Cameron Williams to the Saints, Ajani Cornelius to the 49ers, and Anthony Belton to the Los Angeles Rams.
The Detroit Lions finish off Round 3 of our latest mock draft by taking Billy Bowman, a safety from Oklahoma. Let’s get into Round 4!