2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 3 Predictions

65. New York Giants - Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

66. Kansas City Chiefs - DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State

67. Cleveland Browns - Emery Jones, OT, LSU

68. Las Vegas Raiders - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

69. New England Patriots - Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

70. Jacksonville Jaguars - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

71. New Orleans Saints - Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

72. Chicago Bears - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

73. New York Jets - Jack Bech, WR, TCU

74. Carolina Panthers - Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

75. San Francisco 49ers - Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

76. Dallas Cowboys - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

77. New England Patriots - Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College

78. Arizona Cardinals - Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

79. Houston Texans - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

80. Indianapolis Colts - Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

81. Cincinnati Bengals - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

82. Seattle Seahawks - Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

83. Pittsburgh Steelers - Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

85. Denver Broncos - Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

86. Los Angeles Chargers - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

87. Green Bay Packers - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

88. Jacksonville Jaguars - Chris Paul Jr, LB, Ole Miss

89. Houston Texans - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

90. Los Angeles Rams - Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

91. Baltimore Ravens - Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

92. Seattle Seahawks - Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

93. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

94. Cleveland Browns - Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

95. Kansas City Chiefs - Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

96. Philadelphia Eagles - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

97. Minnesota Vikings - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

98. Miami Dolphins - Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

99. New York Giants - Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

100. San Francisco 49ers - Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

101. Los Angeles Rams - Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

102. Detroit Lions - Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma

At the top of the third round, the New York Giants are seen taking Tyler Shough, the QB from Louisville in a very aggressive and surely controversial move. Shough could be their QB3 for 2025 before taking over in the 2026 NFL Season.

The Houston Texans grab a Tank Dell replacement in Tez Johnson. The big knock on Johnson, though, is his size. He is 5’10” and only 154 pounds. We also see a bit of a run on tackles at the bottom of the third round in Cameron Williams to the Saints, Ajani Cornelius to the 49ers, and Anthony Belton to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions finish off Round 3 of our latest mock draft by taking Billy Bowman, a safety from Oklahoma. Let’s get into Round 4!