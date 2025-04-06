2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 Predictions
103. Tennessee Titans - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
104. Cleveland Browns - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
105. New York Giants - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)
106. New England Patriots - Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
107. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
108. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
109. Buffalo Bills - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
110. New York Jets - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
111. Carolina Panthers - Savion Williams, WR, TCU
112. New Orleans Saints - Dont’e Thornton, WR, Tennessee
113. San Francisco 49ers - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
114. Carolina Panthers - CJ West, DT, Indiana
115. Arizona Cardinals - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia
116. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (FL)
117. Indianapolis Colts - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
118. Atlanta Falcons - Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
119. Cincinnati Bengals - Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State
120. Tennessee Titans - Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
122. Denver Broncos - Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
123. Pittsburgh Steelers - Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
124. Green Bay Packers - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
125. Los Angeles Chargers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
126. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State
127. Los Angeles Rams - Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
128. Washington Commanders - Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
129. Baltimore Ravens - Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)
130. Detroit Lions - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
131. New Orleans Saints - Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
132. Buffalo Bills - Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame
133. Kansas City Chiefs - Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
134. Philadelphia Eagles - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
135. Miami Dolphins - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina
136. Baltimore Ravens - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
137. Seattle Seahawks - Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
138. San Francisco 49ers - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
The Las Vegas Raiders used pick 108 on Will Howard from Ohio State, so that definitely could be something to watch for the long-term in Vegas. And with the very last pick in the fourth round of this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers maybe get some Brock Purdy insurance and grab Quinn Ewers from Texas.
There do seem to be several QB prospects who fall in that pick 100-150 range. Now yes, quarterbacks picked in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds do not have a high chance at cutting it in the NFL as a franchise passer, but heck, look at Purdy himself.
You simply never know if the evaluation of certain QBs are way off-base. Let’s get into our final round of this NFL mock draft, Round 5.