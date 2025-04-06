2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Round 4 Predictions

103. Tennessee Titans - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

104. Cleveland Browns - Zy Alexander, CB, LSU

105. New York Giants - Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami (FL)

106. New England Patriots - Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

107. Jacksonville Jaguars - Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

108. Las Vegas Raiders - Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

109. Buffalo Bills - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

110. New York Jets - Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA

111. Carolina Panthers - Savion Williams, WR, TCU

112. New Orleans Saints - Dont’e Thornton, WR, Tennessee

113. San Francisco 49ers - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

114. Carolina Panthers - CJ West, DT, Indiana

115. Arizona Cardinals - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

116. Miami Dolphins - Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami (FL)

117. Indianapolis Colts - Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State

118. Atlanta Falcons - Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

119. Cincinnati Bengals - Jackson Slater, OG, Sacramento State

120. Tennessee Titans - Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

122. Denver Broncos - Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

123. Pittsburgh Steelers - Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

124. Green Bay Packers - Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

125. Los Angeles Chargers - Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

126. Jacksonville Jaguars - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

127. Los Angeles Rams - Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

128. Washington Commanders - Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

129. Baltimore Ravens - Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (FL)

130. Detroit Lions - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

131. New Orleans Saints - Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

132. Buffalo Bills - Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

133. Kansas City Chiefs - Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

134. Philadelphia Eagles - Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

135. Miami Dolphins - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

136. Baltimore Ravens - Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

137. Seattle Seahawks - Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

138. San Francisco 49ers - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

The Las Vegas Raiders used pick 108 on Will Howard from Ohio State, so that definitely could be something to watch for the long-term in Vegas. And with the very last pick in the fourth round of this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers maybe get some Brock Purdy insurance and grab Quinn Ewers from Texas.

There do seem to be several QB prospects who fall in that pick 100-150 range. Now yes, quarterbacks picked in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds do not have a high chance at cutting it in the NFL as a franchise passer, but heck, look at Purdy himself.

You simply never know if the evaluation of certain QBs are way off-base. Let’s get into our final round of this NFL mock draft, Round 5.