2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

7. New York Jets - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

One of the first major decisions of this NFL mock draft is the New York Jets using pick seven on Shedeur Sanders. Sanders drops a few picks and falls into the Jets laps, which might be a perfect situation for them. While Sanders is a relatively polished prospect, the Jets likely would not start him in 2025.

Justin Fields is their starter, but he could remain as such for just one year. This would allow the team’s front office to load up on the roster, especially at wide receiver, tight end, and along the offensive line. Then in 2026, the team could hand the keys to Sanders as their hopeful franchise QB. In theory, it makes a ton of sense.

And I have to assume that Sanders would love being in that New York spotlight. Yes, the media can be tough, but it feels like the two sides are almost meant to be together. The Jets take Shedeur Sanders at pick seven in our latest mock draft.

8. Carolina Panthers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Even after extending stud CB Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers are using their first-round pick in our latest mock draft on Will Johnson, the CB from Michigan. The Panthers had a historically bad defense in 2024 and truly could not stop a nosebleed. If this team wants to get out of the cellar in 2025 and beyond, not only will they need Bryce Young to develop in year three, but they’ll need to field a competent defense.

This could be the last chance for DC Ejiro Evero. Only time will tell if he’s the right man to lead this defense, but you can’t say that this unit does not have talent, especially on the backend with the emergence of Horn and them taking Will Johnson as well.

If all goes well, the Carolina Panthers can be a threat in the NFC South in 2025.