2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

It would be wise for the Miami Dolphins to get more stout in the trenches, and this is for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the team kind of stinks it up when the weather gets cold, and that has been a trend for multiple years now. It’s something that they will have to figure out if they hope to make the playoffs and make a run one way.

Getting beefier where games in the NFL are won and lost is smart. Secondly, Tua Tagovailoa is injury-prone, so surrounding him with the best offensive line possible is a great idea. When he’s on the field, there aren’t many QBs who are more efficient on paper.

I would concede that Tagovailoa probably isn’t going to lead the Dolphins where they truly hope to go, but he’s quite good at times.

Kelvin Banks Jr is a nice pick for the team in the middle of the first round. He could be a Day 1 starter along the offensive line and helps them in multiple ways. If their starting QB can stay on the field for a full season, they’ll likely finish with a winning record.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

Losing both Will Fries and Ryan Kelly in free agency surely hurt, so the Indianapolis Colts use their first-round pick on Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. Zabel is a Day 1 starter along the interior of the offensive line and definitely fills a huge position of need for Indy.

On paper, this team is quite talented - GM Chris Ballard finally invested in the free agent market and bolstered the secondary, but the Colts do still need a bit more OL help and could also use a viable tight end as well.

Zabel plays the more important position and is a solid pick for Ballard, who has a nice track record in the NFL Draft. Notably, this team is fielding a QB competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones for the 2025 NFL Season.