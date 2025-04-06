2025 NFL Mock Draft: 5-Round mock draft with aggressive quarterback action

15. Atlanta Falcons - Jalon Walker, LB/EDGE, Georgia

Someone who is a bit of a hybrid between a linebacker and an EDGE rusher, Jalon Walker might be able to play in a couple of different roles on the Atlanta Falcons defense, and it would honestly be malpractice if the Falcons did not take a top defensive prospect in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Falcons had one of the weakest and overall least-explosive defenses in the NFL in 2024. The team is much more talented on offense, and they aren’t all that far away from competing for the NFC South title. The Kirk Cousins signing ended up blowing up in their face, but they are not the first nor last team to make a huge QB whiff.

They have to shore up the defense and give Michael Penix Jr another OL or weapon on offense to ensure his success in 2025 and beyond. The Falcons, on paper, could be the most talented team in the NFC South, but Penix has to prove himself, and the defense absolutely has to take a leap forward, or 2025 would be another brutal year for the franchise.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Arizona Cardinals are not messing around with their defensive front. After signing Calais Campbell, Josh Sweat, and Dalvin Tomlinson, they use pick 16 in our latest mock draft on Mykel Williams, yet another pass rusher.

All of a sudden, the Cardinals DL is among the best in the NFL in this scenario, and this would be one year after it was among the worst in the league. The Cards won four games in 2023 and eight in 2024, so they doubled their win total.

Do not be shocked if they flirt with nine or 10 wins in 2025, especially with their DL now a huge strength. An up-and-coming team, the Arizona Cardinals could be a breakout squad this upcoming season.