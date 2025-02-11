2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13): Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to look to take a page out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ book, and I think most NFL teams are. The Jaguars just watched as the Eagles sent wave after wave of pass rush at Patrick Mahomes without having to blitz a single time. That doesn’t happen without top-tier talent all over the defensive front.

The Jags have Josh Hines-Allen as well as Travon Walker as building blocks off the edge, but a player like Mason Graham could be the missing piece on the defensive interior.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4-13): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Interestingly enough, the last time a running back with as many collegiate carries as Ashton Jeanty was selected in the 1st round of the NFL Draft was Darren McFadden back in 2008 by the Raiders. The Raiders hired Pete Carroll this offseason and the best teams Carroll had in Seattle included a strong running game.

And not just a strong running game, but the Seahawks ranked in the top six in the entire NFL in rushing attempts per game in six separate seasons.

7. Cleveland Browns (from Jets) (3-14): Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Browns trade down from the 2nd overall pick in this instance and still manage to get the guy many believe they will take if they stay put with that pick. And we have more to come for the Browns in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft as it seems a trade of star pass rusher Myles Garrett is all but a certainty this offseason.

The Browns need to rebuild and reload. They just gave Andrew Berry (GM) and Kevin Stefanski (HC) extensions last offseason, so they are putting trust in those guys to right the ship rather quickly.

8. Carolina Panthers (5-12): Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

If you look around the NFL right now, there are few teams with less in the cupboard defensively than the Carolina Panthers. Which is a major reason why we saw this team struggle as badly as they did in 2024 despite a resurgence from Bryce Young.

After trading Brian Burns to the Giants, the Panthers simply couldn’t recover quickly enough. This team desperately needs pieces they can build around on defense and getting a stud like Jalon Walker would be a great start. He’s got the ability to play off the ball and off the edge, and he’s probably better at the latter.