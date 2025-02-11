2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

9. New Orleans Saints (5-12): Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New Orleans Saints are poised to hire Kellen Moore away from the Philadelphia Eagles as their new head coach, and if Kellen Moore learned anything from his time with the Eagles, it should be this: Draft as many big guys from Georgia as you possibly can.

Hey, that strategy has worked wonders for Philly, hasn’t it?

The Eagles have built an unbelievably talented group of players on the defensive front and those guys make life easier for your offense. Kellen Moore will get the vision here.

10. Chicago Bears (5-12): Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama

The Chicago Bears really don’t need to overthink it here – take the best offensive lineman on your board. In this case, it’s just hard to know whether that would be someone like Alabama’s Tyler Booker, Missouri’s Armand Membou, or Texas’s Kelvin Banks.

Or maybe even someone else – who knows?

The Bears need an offensive line overhaul, and nobody is going to know that better than new head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson had the luxury of one of the best offensive lines in the league in Detroit, and he’s inheriting one of the worst in Chicago.

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-11): Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will the San Francisco 49ers need to address the offensive line and defensive line at some point in this draft? Absolutely. I don’t think that would prevent them from taking a potential stud at corner in Will Johnson, however. The Niners definitely have struggled to draft well defensively in recent years, but there are still some big-time pieces to work with for returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. His scheme is going to help create pressure up front and the 49ers need players on the back end to take advantage of that.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7-10): Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

The Cowboys do have some contingencies in place, but it’s possible they could be losing future Hall of Fame right guard Zack Martin, arguably the best right guard in the league over the last decade, to retirement this offseason.

At the very least, the Cowboys can’t really plan on Martin playing much longer even if he does come back in 2025, which is still up in the air (Martin is a free agent). The Cowboys have had to go to the early rounds of the NFL Draft to upgrade their offensive line in recent years with Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith on the left side. Membou could be their starting right guard this coming season and possibly a future bookend to Guyton at right tackle.