2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft includes two blockbuster trades

13. Miami Dolphins (8-9): Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Believe it or not, Jonnu Smith was 15th in the NFL this past season with 88 receptions. In his first year with the Dolphins, that’s not bad at all. Luckily for the Dolphins, they signed Smith to a two-year deal. But they’ve also now seen just how impactful the tight end position can be in this offense even with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill taking up such a large portion of the target share and attention.

Tyler Warren might be the best possible fit for the Dolphins at tight end in this year’s draft. It would be an investment with more than just 2025 in mind, but Warren’s fit in this offense is absolutely perfect thanks to his YAC abilities.

14. Indianapolis Colts (8-9): Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

The Indianapolis Colts fall in love with the most athletic players every single year, and Nick Emmanwori will almost undoubtedly be the apple of Chris Ballard’s eye this year.

The South Carolina safety has drawn some comparisons to Derwin James for his combination of size, athleticism, playmaking ability, and versatility in the secondary. The Colts have a couple of potential departing starters defensively including safety Julian Blackmon. Emmanwori would be a fun addition with Lou Anarumo coming over to call the shots on that side of the ball.

15. Atlanta Falcons (8-9): James Pearce JR., EDGE, Tennessee

The Atlanta Falcons desperately need help off the edge, and quickly this offseason. They put all their primary assets toward the offensive side of the ball in recent years and that’s been slowly catching up to them.

Atlanta now has a strong foundation to work with on the offensive side of the ball. They might only be a couple of pieces away defensively at this point and a player like James Pearce Jr. causing havoc off the edge could be exactly what this team needs to take the next step in the NFC South.

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-9): Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Jonathan Gannon just watched as his former team – the Philadelphia Eagles – absolutely dominated in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. They did it from the inside out and while the Cardinals definitely need some more players on the defensive front, they also need their version of “Zack Baun” on that defense.

Jihaad Campbell can be exactly that for this team. Campbell has elite athletic traits, he can rush the passer, and he has tremendous closing speed at the linebacker position. This is a player Gannon can build around.